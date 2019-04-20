Woman found dead after car crashes into ditch, officials say

CYPRESS, Texas - A woman was found dead Friday hours after she crashed Thursday evening, investigators said.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a person driving by the scene, located at Highway 99 and Louetta Road, noticed a car in a ditch.

Deputies said the passerby called 911 and when investigators arrived, they found a woman dead inside the car. For now, she is only described as being Hispanic.

Evidence from the scene led investigators to believe that the woman did not stop at a stop sign, entered a dead-end area and crashed into a nearby ditch, they said.

The vehicle is described as a white 2010 BMW.

VIDEO: Officials give update after deadly crash near Highway 99

