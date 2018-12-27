Woman fighting for life after slick roads cause serious crash, police say

A woman had to be rescued from her car after the slick roads caused her vehicle to flip, Dec. 27, 2018.

HOUSTON - A woman is fighting for her life after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in west Houston.

According to police, the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. as she was taking the eastbound exit from I-10 to Washington Avenue.

The woman lost control of her vehicle and struck the side curb, police said. After the initial impact, officers said she overcorrected, and due to the slick road, skidded off the road and down a nearby grassy embankment.

Authorities said the impact caused her car to flip, collapsing the roof, and crash into a tree.

When police arrived, they found the woman trapped in her vehicle and she had to be rescued.

She was transported to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the woman to lose control of her vehicle.



