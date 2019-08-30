Woman driving truck accused of leaving scene after crashing into motorcycle

HOUSTON - Thankful to be alive, Christian Calderon remains in bad shape with a fractured pelvis, several broken bones and is now in a neck brace.

What happened?

All of his injuries are the result of a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Carsondale Street and Easthaven Boulevard in southeast Houston. Video of the incident was caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

"Believe me, I’m a really lucky person just to be sitting here and talking to you right now. I mean, I'm in some serious pain. I was literally in tears screaming from pain," Calderon said.

Calderon said the woman behind the wheel of the truck that hit him was speeding around traffic and driving on the wrong side of the road.

"I guess she never saw me and literally ran into me," he said.

After she hit him, Calderon said she drove away.

"How could you just leave me there for dead?" Calderon said.

"She literally hit him, looked at him, and took off. Like, how could you do that?" Christian's wife, Tiffany Calderon, said.

Road to recovery

With a long recovery ahead, Calderon and his wife are hoping someone will either recognize the truck or the driver turns herself in.

"What’s going to stop her from doing it to somebody else?" Tiffany Calderon said.

"To leave a human being laying on the ground like that, it’s cold-hearted," Christian Calderon said.

The Calderons set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expenses.

