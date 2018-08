HOUSTON - A woman is dead and a man was injured in a stabbing at a northeast Harris County home, deputies said.

The stabbing was reported around 8 p.m. in the 6100 block of East Sam Houston Parkway.

Harris County deputies said the woman died at the scene and the man was critically injured. It is unknown what led to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are at the scene.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.