Woman dead after hit-and-run crash in east Houston, police said

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene of a crash that left one woman dead in East Houston.

Police said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. on the Baytown East Freeway and Federal Road.

According to police, a motorist in a pickup truck struck the back of another car, leaving the driver of that car dead.

Both vehicles ended up on the feeder road, even though the crash occurred on the freeway, police said.

Police are looking for the driver of the pickup, who they say fled the scene on foot.

