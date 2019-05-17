Woman arrested after driving through fatal crash could face DWI, child endangerment charges

An investigation was interrupted by a DWI arrest after a woman drove around a barricade while deputies were trying to work the scene of a fatal crash in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of FM-1960 and Mills Road in the Willowbrook area, authorities said.

Deputies said the driver of a Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound on 1960 tried to make a U-turn into the westbound lane when she hit a motorcyclist who was in the center lane heading west.

According to authorities, the driver of the Jeep may have failed to yield the right of way, causing the crash.

The motorcyclist – believed to be around 29 years old - was killed in the crash. Authorities said he was not wearing a helmet.

Deputies said the driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The case will be presented to a grand jury and if no charges are filed, she will be cited by investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are still working to determine if speed was a factor in the crash. The driver of the Jeep did not appear to be impaired.

During the investigation, a woman in a white BMW drove around a deputy barricade and into the crash scene, authorities said.

Deputies tried to flash her to stop, but she drove through the scene and continues to drive away, causing authorities to follow her.

While authorities were following the woman, she looped back around toward 1960, where deputies were able to stop her and take her into custody.

Deputies said the woman appeared to be intoxicated and had two young children in the car, neither of whom were in a car seat.

The children were taken into custody by the HCSO while they work to figure out who will take custody of them.

Deputies said the woman had been charged with evading and could face more charges including DWI, DWI with a child and child endangerment, depending on what the district attorney accepts.

