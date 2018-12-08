Woman accused of punching deputy constable trying to arrest her

Jamie Schaunaman is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on Dec. 8, 2018.

HOUSTON - A woman was arrested Friday after she punched a deputy constable who was trying to take her into custody, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 10 p.m. at a home in the 11300 block of Angelique Drive in northwest Harris County.

According to officials, someone reported a disturbance at the home. A woman told the arriving deputy constables that Jamie Schaunaman, 27, was threatening to hurt her, officials said.

As the deputies tried to detain Schaunaman, she punched one of them, officials said.

Officials said the deputy constable who was hit suffered minor injuries.

Schaunaman was charged with third-degree assault on a peace officer. She was being held in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.