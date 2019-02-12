Woman accused of pulling gun on man for skipping her in line at pawn shop

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a woman who is accused of pulling a gun on a man for skipping her in line at a pawn shop in northeast Harris County, officials said.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Rosa Lynette Scott, 33, after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident was reported on Feb. 7 at Cash America Pawn Shop, in the 3500 block of Little York Road.

According to court documents, a man said he walked up to the register to purchase an item when Scott, who was standing beside him, told him that he just skipped her in line. The man told police that Scott became angry and threatened him by saying, "I've got something that will make your body cold. I'll put you in a body bag," according to court documents.

Scott walked outside and brandished a black handgun as she stood by her vehicle, pointing a gun toward the man and employees, according to court documents. Scott then shouted for the man to come outside and face her, according to court documents.

The man told police he was in fear of his life, according to court documents.

Witnesses were able to provide police with the same information to back the man's statement, according to court documents.

