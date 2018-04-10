Woman, 23, charged with elderly abuse after her 76-year-old ex comes forward to authorities

LA PORTE, Texas - A 23-year-old woman is accused of hitting her live-in 76-year-old boyfriend with a door, according to court records.

Jessica Leann Roth, of La Porte, is charged with injury to the elderly after an incident at their shared home in the 300 block of North 2nd Street in late March.

The 76-year-old man claims in court records that he tried to avoid an argument with Roth by going into his bedroom and closing the door. However, he claims that before he could close the door, Roth shoved the door so hard that it hit him, leaving a cut on his arm.

Authorities claim in court records that the man still had a bruise on his arm from the incident and the cut remained, albeit a bit healed over on April 5.

The man also claimed that Roth sent a text message to another person saying she wanted him dead.

A warrant is out for Roth’s arrest.



