Wild police chase through trailer park ends with woman ejected from SUV

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. - Dashboard camera footage released Thursday by South Carolina's Florence County Sheriff's Office shows a wild chase and violent crash during woman's attempt to flee from deputies who were attempting a traffic stop.

The woman's SUV makes contact with several cruisers before she loses control of her car, rolling it over multiple times before being ejected from the vehicle.

The incident occurred on July 12 when deputies attempted to stop the driver, identified as 22-year-old Brittany Nicole Jeffords, for a traffic violation, but she refused to stop.

Once at a brief stop in a parking lot, a man who was also in the car with the woman got out and was arrested.

