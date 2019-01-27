Wig-wearing woman accused of robbing banks arrested, police say

HOUSTON - A woman who wore different wigs and hats during a five-day bank robbery spree has been arrested and charged with robbery and threats, Houston police said.

Police said she is Lores Clay and during her first court appearance Sunday, a probable cause judge ordered her to undergo a mental evaluation.

Authorities said the first robbery happened Jan. 18, just after 1:30 p.m. at a Chase Bank branch in the 1300 block of Gessner Road in southwest Houston.

The FBI said the woman approached a teller, showed a note on her purse that read she was armed with a gun and demanded cash. The teller gave an undisclosed amount of money; the woman then took off in a white Chevrolet Malibu that had its right rear hubcap missing, heading south on Gessner, according to the FBI.

In court Sunday, prosecutors said the purse had a demand note taped to it that read, "I have a gun give me all the money."

Here are the other banks the FBI said she robbed:

Chase Bank branch in the 10400 block of Westheimer Road

BBVA Compass Bank branch in the 1200 block of Spencer Highway in South Houston

Capital One Bank branch in the 11400 block of Gulf Freeway

Bank of America branch in the 1100 block of Edgebrook Drive

Comerica Bank branch at 9100 Airport Blvd.

Prosecutors in court also said a police officer remembered two similar incidents in 2017 in which Clay was charged.

After comparing videos and finding Clay on Instagram, prosecutors said they believe she is responsible for the recent six robberies across the Houston area.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.