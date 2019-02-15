Wife questioned after husband's shooting death on Valentine's Day, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police questioned the wife of a man who was shot to death in Houston's East End on Valentine's Day, authorities said.

Police said the man was shot to death at a residence in the 6600 block of Avenue F around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the man's wife was questioned and said her husband was choking her and hitting her and she closed her eyes.

Police said the man pulled out a rifle during the quarrel.

She told police she opened her eyes when she heard a gunshot and her husband fell to the ground. She said her husband shot himself in the chest.

