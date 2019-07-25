Where does Houston land on 2019's best & worst cities to raise a family?

The skyline of Houston is seen in this undated file image.

HOUSTON - A recent study was done on the best and worst cities to raise a family. So where did Houston fall on that list?

The average American moves around 11.4 times during his or her lifetime. People commonly move for family-related reasons. Also, both the promise of economic opportunity or avoiding economic or job instability play a large driving force.

According to WalletHub, the study “compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 47 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health-care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation. While obviously not perfect — given personal preferences and the limitations of publicly available data — our findings will hopefully give movers a sense of their options. This study aims to reveal the areas that offer the greatest opportunity to achieve Wallet Fitness and live a long and happy life."

Houston ranked extremely low at 140 out of 180 U.S. cities.

Here are the top 5 cities to raise a family:

1. Overland Park, Kansas

2. Fremont, California

3. Irvine, California

4. Plano, Texas

5. South Burlington, Vermont

Here are all the Texas cities that fell above Houston:

24. Austin

61. Grand Prairie

72. Fort Worth

78. Amarillo

83. Arlington

95. El Paso

101. Irving

110. San Antonio

116. Garland

121. Brownsville

133. Dallas

134. Lubbock

Here are some other notable cities that fell above Houston:

40. San Francisco, California

59. Las Vegas, Nevada

77. New York, New York

80. Washington, DC

91. Atlanta, Georgia

96. Los Angeles, California

100. Boston, Massachusetts

104. Chicago, Illinois

Here are the Texas cities that fell below Houston:

141. Corpus Christi

143. Laredo

Here are some other notable cities that fell below Houston:

149. Indianapolis, Indiana

161. New Orleans, Louisiana

169. St. Louis, Missouri

172. Miami, Florida

179. Memphis, Tennessee

180. Cleveland, Ohio

182. Detroit, Michigan

