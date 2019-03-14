Where and how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Houston

HOUSTON - You never have enough reasons to have a drink.

Pretty sure St. Patrick's Day is already on the list, but are you doing it right?

Houston is a sprawling metropolis, but if you know your way around, you can find the right places to play on the Irish holiday without too much driving. Obviously, plan while you can and get a sober ride if you're going to be moving around.

Houston is home to several pubs that know what they're doing March 17.

We'll start at Pimlico Irish Pub on Waugh Drive.

Kevin McElroy and his bar staff know how to throw a party for Paddy's Day. The bar is holding a weekendlong festival with tons of free giveaways: Bushmills Irish Whisky, Guinness, Stella Artois, Proper 12, Fireball, Bud Lite, Carlsberg, Paddy Irish Whisky and Jameson to name a few.

On Saturday, show up early to watch rugby, starting at 9:45 a.m. with Ireland vs. Wales. The St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Party starts at noon. Soulshine will provide the live music from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m., and Lady Havok Professional Dancers will provide additional entertainment. The party starts Sunday at 11 a.m., and Soulshine, GREEN for a DAY and 80-HD will be performing live music into the night.

Rodeo Cookoff award-winning barbecue will be provided by Don't Have a Clue? all weekend long. Click here to check out the bar's Facebook page and Instagram page.

From Pimlico, head over to The New Potato at 3519 Clinton Drive for their St. Paddy's Day Crawfish Weekend. Voodoo Momma's will be serving the mudbugs on Saturday and Sunday. In true Irish fashion, there will be no green beer, but there will be beautiful views of the city, as well as live music both days. Sparky Parker will perform on Saturday, and The Journey Agents and Zach Edwards will play on Sunday. Dogs are welcome in the spacious garden, but you may want to bring a chair! Click here to check out TNP's Facebook page.

From The New Potato, you can make your way to Lucky's Pub in east downtown, which has a packed weekend lineup, as well. Bands and DJs will be performing at 801 St. Emanuel St. on Saturday and Sunday.

Lucky's has two stages set up, and the live music runs from 1 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. The bar will also celebrate its second annual Leprechaun Drop and the tapping of its first green keg Saturday. On Sunday, the Rod Ryan Show will broadcast live from the bar. Click here for more information on the bar's Facebook page.

While you're downtown, stop by Shay McElroy's to celebrate with green beer or cold Guinness. Click here to check out its Facebook page.

In Midtown, Pub Fiction will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day in a big way. Doors open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and there will be plenty of green beer, food and live music. Click here for more information on its Facebook page.

Just down Westheimer off Montrose, you can swing by Grif's at 3416 Roseland St. for its 54th annual St. Paddy's Day Festival. Drink specials will be offered, and don't forget to ask about the special if the Rockets beat the Timberwolves on Sunday. Here's a link to its website.

Keep making your way down Westheimer and stumble on in to Kenneally's for a bite to eat and more live music. The bar opens at 11 a.m. Sunday, and Libby Koch and Grand Old Grizzly are slated to perform. There will also be bagpipers and Irish step dancers to go along with stew and Guinness bread, corned beef sandwiches and more. The bar is touting its 35th celebration. Check out its Facebook page here.

Have more suggestions for places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? Post them in the comments!

