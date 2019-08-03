5 Mexican dining options to try during Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON - Time to order a round of margaritas with those chips and guac. Houston Restaurant Weeks runs through Sept. 2.

This month can be a time to treat yourself and venture out to some Houston restaurants that you normally would not splurge for. Not to mention, Houston Restaurant Weeks both donates to the Houston Food Bank and allows diners to get major bang for their buck.

Houston Restaurant Weeks brunch and lunch menus are $20 per person at each participating restaurant. Dinner menus are between either $35 and $45 per person depending on the restaurant.

Be sure to ask for the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu at select restaurants.

There are dozens of Houston restaurants participating and you can view them here.

Mexican places to try during Houston Restaurant Weeks

1. Armandos (dinner)

Examples include a 4-ounce grilled octopus, a 6-ounce rack of lamb and Mexican brownies.

2. Caracol (lunch and dinner)

Example lunch specials include, taquito tronadores de carnitas (crispy rolled pork tacos), camarones al chipotle (sauteed shrimp with cauliflower rice) and churros. The dinner special has different concentrated menus for seafood, Mexican, vegetarian and more.

3. Hugo’s (lunch and dinner)

Example lunch specials include, aquachile de dandia (a watercress, watermelon and cucumber salad), pork carnitas and tres leches. The dinner special has different concentrated menus for meat, street food, vegetarians and more.

4. Superica- Houston Heights (dinner)

Examples include, black bean nachos, tacos al carbon (chicken, steak or pork) and chocolate flan.

5. Xochi (lunch and dinner)

Example lunch specials include, chile atole, the Xochi burger and chocolate tres leches. The dinner special has different concentrated menus titled Vino Mexicano, Mezcal, vegetarian and more.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.