Where you can get an Italian meal during Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON - Time to pair some wine with that pasta. Houston Restaurant Weeks runs through Sept. 2.

This month can be a time to treat yourself and venture out to some Houston restaurants that you normally would not splurge for. Not to mention, Houston Restaurant Weeks both donates to the Houston Food Bank and allows diners to get major bang for their buck.

Houston Restaurant Weeks brunch and lunch menus are $20 per person at each participating restaurant. Dinner menus are between either $35 and $45 per person depending on the restaurant.

Be sure to ask for the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu at select restaurants.

There are dozens of Houston restaurants participating and you can view them here.

Where to eat Italian during Houston Restaurant Weeks

1. Coltivare (dinner)

Examples include a pickled butternut squash salad, a black pepper spaghetti and chocolate panna cotta.

2. Coppa Osteria (dinner)

Examples include, meatballs al forno, linguine alla scampi and tiramisu.

3. Damian’s Cucina Italiana (dinner)

Examples include, a creamy lobster bisque, a 6-ounce Italian filet mignon served with spaghetti carbonara and a lemon tart.

4. Grotto Downtown and The Woodlands (dinner)

Examples at the downtown location include, the Grotto salad, chicken scaloppini and strawberry cheesecake. Examples at The Woodlands location include, grilled tenderloin skewers, salmon paillard and homemade gelato.

5. La Griglia (dinner)

Examples include, sweet potato gnocchi, seafood ravioli and bourbon bread pudding.

6. Tony’s (lunch and dinner)

Example lunch specials include, cacio e pepe risotto with ahi tuna and crab napoleon. Example dinner specials include, pansoti (butternut squash filled pasta), almond crusted shrimp and tuxedo cake.

