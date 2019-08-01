6 steak spots to try during Houston Restaurant Weeks

FreeImages.com/Jerry Attrick

HOUSTON - You can finally go on that date to the fancy steakhouse. Houston Restaurant Weeks is officially here and runs until Sept. 2.

This month can be a time to treat yourself and venture out to some Houston restaurants that you normally would not splurge for. Not to mention, Houston Restaurant Weeks both donates to the Houston Food Bank and allows diners to get major bang for their buck.

Houston Restaurant Weeks brunch and lunch menus are $20 per person at each participating restaurant. Dinner menus are between either $35 and $45 per person depending on the restaurant.

Be sure to ask for the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu at select restaurants.

There are dozens of Houston restaurants participating and you can view them here.

Steak spots to try during Houston Restaurant Weeks

1. B&B Butchers and Restaurant (lunch and dinner)

Lunch options include, B&B meatballs, the butcher shop burger and carrot cake. Dinner ideas include the B&B “steak” house salad, a 10-ounce filet and crème brûlée.

2. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (lunch and dinner)

Lunch options include, a seasonal salad and 6-ounce filet mignon. Dinner options include, the lobster bisque, an 8-ounce filet mignon and Belgain chocolate mousse.

3. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar River Oaks, The Woodlands and Town and Country (dinner)

Consider chilled gazpacho, an 8-ounce filet mignon and the Texas berry cobbler.

4. Pappas Bros Steakhouse Downtown and the Galleria (dinner)

Examples include, the turtle gumbo, prime dry-aged New York strip and New York-style cheesecake.

5. The Palm Restaurant (lunch and dinner)

The Houston Restaurant Weeks lunch and dinner menu are similar. Examples include Andy’s mixed green salad, chicken parmigiana and flourless chocolate cake.

6. Vic and Anthony’s (lunch and dinner)

Lunch ideas include, the iceberg wedge salad and the Vic burger. Dinner examples include, strawberry panzanella, bacon wrapped redfish and croissant bread pudding.

