What's going on in Houston this weekend to honor Maleah Davis

HOUSTON - The Houston community is coming together to make sure Maleah Davis is not soon forgotten.

Residents in Grand Mission are tying pink ribbons on trees in their yards to raise awareness for child abuse.

The community continues to adorn the Southwest Houston apartment where Maleah was last seen alive.

June 9

Maleah Davis Day in Houston is Sunday. City Hall will be lit up with pink lights, Maleah's favorite color.

Family, friends and the Houston community will gather in remembrance of the 4-year-old.

A walk is planned on Sunday morning.

Walk With Maleah starts at 7:30 a.m. at City Hall. Participants will walk from there to the Harris County Jail.

Everyone is asked to wear pink shirts.

