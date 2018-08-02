What you need to know about price increase for Astros season tickets

HOUSTON - Concerned viewers contacted KPRC saying they've seen their Astros season ticket prices jump by more than 40 percent for next season.

Reid Ryan, the Houston Astros president, said the team is committed to making sure there are price points for everyone in the community.

When asked why the season ticket prices are going up in many locations inside Minute Maid Park, here's how he broke it down for us:

"We have basically done a plan the last couple of years where our goal was to invest in the on-field product and invest in the experience here at Minute Maid Park. If you look at what we've done on the field, whether it was the trade for Verlander or the signing of Jose Altuve or the trade for Gerrit Cole, we have invested back on the on-field product. Everything that we are doing is about winning championships and making sure the experience here at Minute Maid Park is best in-class. We have to be competitive in (a) field and team that has a payroll in the top 10 in the league. We have to do that by having a great experience here at the ballpark and making sure we are priced appropriately so that we are able to pay guys like Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander and hopefully the next wave of players we want to be on this field and win championships."

