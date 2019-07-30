What to know about Houston couple with new show 'Going for Sold' on HGTV

Who are they?

Mary and Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin are the owners of Harper Raine Homes, a home investment company. But they've only been in the business for three years.

"She was a flight attendant for a while. I was in the oil and gas industry," Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin said.

They are also the parents of two small children, a 4-year-old girl and a 23-month-old boy.

The couple lives in northwest Houston.

How did they get started flipping houses?

The couple said they watched a lot of HGTV and were inspired by what they saw.

"And wondered, 'Hmm, is that something that we can do?'" Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin said.

"We had really great jobs, but in the end, we wanted something that would give us more flexibility and something we were passionate about," Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin said.

How did they end up with a show on HGTV?

The couple filmed their early house flips and shared the process on YouTube. Those videos caught the attention of several production companies and eventually got the couple a pilot and series agreement with HGTV.

"We didn't have a lot of followers. We weren't big names. We were just regular people doing little things and now here we are," Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin said.

"When we got the call that they weren't going to air our pilot and decided to go straight to series, we were upstairs getting the kids ready for school. Jon's combing Harper's hair. It was like a normal day for us in the cul-de-sac. It still doesn't feel real," Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin said.

When will the show air?

"Going for Sold" premieres Thursday on HGTV.

