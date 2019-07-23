What happened when neighbors testified in David Temple's retrial

HOUSTON - What we know

Jurors in the retrial of a former high school football coach accused of killing his wife heard key testimony Monday from a neighbor who was once a person of interest in the case.

David Temple is accused of killing his then-pregnant wife, Belinda Temple, at their home in Katy in January 1999. Temple maintains his innocence and on Monday jurors heard from the man who the defense has argued could have been the gunman.

Riley Joe Sanders III lived next door to the Temples. Sanders was 16 years old at the time of Temple’s shooting death. Sanders was also one of Belinda Temple’s students, describing their relationship as positive to prosecutors.

Temple’s defense has argued to the contrary.

Neighbor and student, with a delinquent record

“She was the lady I’d go to for help,” Sanders testified.

In his testimony, Sanders said Belinda Temple was his tutor in a program meant to help him keep up with coursework he found difficult. He said Belinda was good to him.

Stanley Schneider, Temple’s defense attorney, questioned this positive relationship. He brought up Sanders’ disciplinary issues, including truancy and marijuana consumption.

When asked how many times Belinda Temple told Sanders’ parents he was skipping school, Sanders said only once.

The testimony

Before Sanders took the stand, his father, Riley Joe Sanders Jr., set up his testimony. However, his memory was not very clear and he answered many questions with “I don’t remember.”

The prosecution had Sanders recount the events of that fateful day from his point of view. Sixteen-year-old Sanders’ day consisted of cutting class, smoking pot with his friends and finally a nap on his couch – according to his testimony.

During the cross-examination, it came out that Sanders had not disclosed that he had cut class the day of the murder to the sheriff’s deputy during his statement.

The prosecution rounded out their questioning by asking: “Did you have anything to do with the murder of Belinda Temple?”

Sanders replies simply, “No, I did not.”

What’s next?

Sanders is expected to take the stand again Tuesday, continuing with the defense’s cross-examination.

