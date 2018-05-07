Cockroach gets stuck in woman's ear for 9 days

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Katie Holley made a 2 a.m. emergency room visit after realizing that the pain in her ear that she described as "feeling like an ice chip" was actually a cockroach, also known as a palmetto bug.

The bug not only crawled into her ear, but got in deep and hung on with all its might. This prompted doctors to pour lidocaine down her ear to numb her ear and kill the bug.

The doctors believed they got the whole bug out, but after the feeling wouldn't go away, Holley went back to the emergency room only to discover there were still parts of the bug left and had been there for nine days.

It took two more doctors to get the rest of the bug out.

Strangely enough, one of the doctors told Katie that she wasn't the first person that day to have a bug in their ear.

Read more from WESH.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.