Weekend closures in Houston: Major projects in Memorial, Galleria area

HOUSTON - The weekend is here, but that doesn't mean there won't be traffic in the Houston area.

Here are five major highway roadwork projects that could add time to your weekend commute:

1.) Memorial Park/ Galleria area

Ramps on 610 West Loop north and 59 southbound will be closed continuously from Friday 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Overnight, the southbound lanes of 610 West Loop will also be closed at Post Oak.

Traffic will be detoured to the service road for the overnight, mainlane closure. For the ramps closed, traffic can continue to Bellaire or Westheimer and U-turn.

2.) Near Jersey Village

Two lanes will be closed on West Beltway northbound from 290 to Fallbrook will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday through Monday at 5 a.m.

3.) Central northwest Area

Three lanes on 290 in both directions from West 34th to Pinemont will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday through Monday at 5 a.m.

The ramp to the West beltway northbound will also be closed as they work near Jersey Village. Commuters are advised to exit early and ride the feeder lanes.

4.) Northeast Houston

Two lanes on 59 southbound at Little York will remain closed until the end of October as crews repair the bridge deck. The feeder will remain open.

5.) Medical Center Area

Three lanes on 288 southbound from Dixie to Yellowstone will be closed 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. on a nightly basis until Oct. 19. The feeder will be accessible here as well.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.