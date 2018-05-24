Man finds gun lodged in his car's bumper, Washington authorities say

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A driver in Washington State made quite the discovery when he stopped for gas: a gun had pierced his front bumper and had lodged there, presumably for miles.

Washington State Patrol District 1 Trooper Guy Gill wrote on Twitter that the driver had seen a small “black object” in the air while he drove down the interstate, and it struck the front of his car.

However, it wasn't until 18 miles later when he needed gas that he found the firearm stuck sideways in his car.

The trooper says the gun was turned over to local authorities.

Well...this is a first 🤷🏻♂️! Driver saw a small "black object" in the air while driving on I-5 and it struck the front of his car. He drove about 18 miles, stopped for gas, and found this. We recovered it and turned it over to @LakewoodPD. pic.twitter.com/Oo3KlbW362 — Trooper Guy Gill (@wspd1pio) May 24, 2018

