Warning issued about unauthorized website collecting water bill payments

HOUSTON - A warning is being issued by Houston Public Works Customer Account Services to water utility customers about a website that claims customers can pay water bills online quickly and securely.

City officials said customers have stated they have made water bill payments through the website Doxo.com, and those payments have not been received by the city of Houston.

Customers also claim they have not been able to contact anyone from the website, city officials said.

Doxo.com is a third-party website that claims to allow people to pay their bills online, according to the city. Doxo.com has not been authorized by the city of Houston to accept any form of payment on its behalf.

City officials said the Better Business Bureau is aware of the confusion regarding services offered by Doxo.com.

Customers should be advised that payments from Doxo.com may not post to their city of Houston water account. City officials said that, if a customer's account is delinquent, the account will incur additional fees and could potentially be disconnected.

Anyone who has attempted to pay a water bill through Doxo.com should notify Customer Account Services of the billing issue by calling 713-371-1400.

City officials said the only official website for customers to make payments for water bills is HoustonWater.org. Customers can also pay their water bills by phone at 713-371-1400, set up payments directly through their bank or pay at H-E-B, Fiesta, Kroger's and other authorized storefronts throughout Houston.

Customer Account Services recommends signing up for Water eBills as a secure way to never miss a bill, verify the status of an account and save paper, city officials said.

To sign up:

1. Visit bit.ly/water-ebills.

2. Register your new or existing online profile.

3. Scroll down to current bill delivery.

4. Click change bill delivery method to E-bill option and submit.

Anyone with questions about a water bill can call 713-371-1400.

