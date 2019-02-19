Videos show string of failed robberies in north Houston

HOUSTON - Police say a group of men tried to commit three robberies at three different fast-food restaurants within an hour and a half on Houston’s north side.

All the robbery sprees happened Feb. 3 between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. and were caught on surveillance video, according to authorities.

Officers said all the attempted robberies happened the same way. Three men in an older Nissan Maxima would drive up to the drive-thru window. The back passenger would point a gun at an employee and try to steal cash.

First, the men drove up to a Jack in the Box on Airline and Hardwicke at 2 a.m., authorities said.

A video shows the passenger point a gun at an employee. The worker backs up from the window and the men take off empty-handed.

The men then headed to the Burger King on West Little York near the North Freeway an hour later, and did the same thing, authorities said.

“They were actually able to get through the window,” said Jeff Brieden with the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division. “But for whatever reason, they weren’t able to get any money out of the register.”

The trio then drove to another Jack in the Box on Little York and Aldine Westfield 30 minutes later and again left without cash.

“It’s not very often that you have somebody that commits three robberies in the same night and they’re not successful in every one of them,” Brieden said. “They were brazen enough to point pistols at somebody and try to take the money from them, nothing keeps them from committing more robberies until they’re caught.”

Police say the Harris County Sheriff's Office believes the same men committed two other robberies in the county in late January.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

