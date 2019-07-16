VIDEO: Woman's purse stolen from front seat while she was loading groceries

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A woman’s dashcam captured the moment a man stole her purse from her car as she put groceries in the trunk.

What happened

According to a Sugar Land family who did not want to be named, their 58-year-old mother went shopping at the Costco Wholesale located at 17520 Southwest Freeway on Monday.

The family said that, when she was shopping by herself around 2:30 p.m., she placed her purse on the passenger seat as she loaded groceries in the trunk.

The video caught the moment a silver Ford SUV with paper plates backed into the spot in front of her vehicle.

The video showed the suspect get out of the passenger side door, run up to the woman’s car, steal what appears to be her purse and then run back to the SUV.

The driver and the suspect then left the scene.

The woman didn't realize her purse was missing until she got back in the car.

There was no confrontation and no one was hurt, according to the family. They think the suspects followed the woman into the parking lot.

What's next

The family filed a police report.

The woman’s wallet was inside her purse. The family said the suspects went on a shopping spree at First Colony Mall, using her credit cards.

If you recognize the car or people involved, you're asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2020 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

