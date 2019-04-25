VIDEO: This is the man police say touched self in front of woman at Sugar Land craft store

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A man followed a woman inside Michaels store in Sugar Land, exposed himself and masturbated within her view on April 15, according to Sugar Land police.

Authorities, who are searching for the man, say the woman noticed a man following her and attempting to look up her dress. She later saw the man squat down near several customers, pull down his shorts and masturbate for about 20 seconds.

Surveillance video from the craft store in the 13500 block of University Boulevard show the man walking into the business just after 6 p.m. He was last seen leaving the store at 6:49 p.m.

The woman's husband reported the incident to a store manager the following day.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).



