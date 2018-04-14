Video: Stafford health clinic robbed at gunpoint; Why police want to find woman seen at Walmart

STAFFORD, Texas - Police have released new surveillance video of a robbery at a health clinic in Stafford on Friday.

The video shows two men – one with a “pistol grip long gun” -- run into the RVR Health and Wellness Center building in the 11900 block of US 59 Freeway around 9:30 a.m. During the stickup, police say the men robbed the business and an employee.

An employee’s stolen credit card was eventually used at the Walmart store on Beltway 8 at Bissonnet by a woman with facial tattoos, according to police. She drives a newer model Buick car.

If you have any information, call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.



