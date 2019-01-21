Video shows woman attempting to leave Dollar General without paying for items

HOUSTON - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who attempted to rob a Dollar General on Oct. 28, 2018.

Police said a woman, described as black with red hair and wearing a white shirt, entered the store at 5001 Lockwood Dr. at 11:50 a.m. An employee reported seeing the woman hiding items from the store and attempting to leave without paying (watch video below).

Police said the employee tried to take the items from the woman and was assaulted in the process.

The woman left the area on foot, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the woman’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.