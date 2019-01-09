Video shows horrifying crash that left mother, child critically injured

HOUSTON - A new video shows the horrifying crash the left a mother and her young child in critical condition and had bystanders rushing to help.

The crash happened Sunday night on South Main Street near Willowbend Boulevard.

Video recorded by a passenger in a passing car shows the mother's truck sparking and then flipping over a concrete barrier to the other side of the road.

"I saw the sparks from the car on the other side but I really didn't know what it was until we were passing it up and I told my cousin to stop," said witness Averiana Momon.

Momon was riding with her cousin, Sean Holland, on the way to Waffle House when the crash happened.

"I remember seeing the truck flip and it landing. I was shocked," Holland said.

As Holland and two other men pulled the mother from the now-burning truck, Averiana, a nursing student, grabbed the little girl.

The cousins feared the ambulance they saw in the distance would not make it through the traffic backup in time.

"I told her we couldn't just wait on the ambulance, we had to run to the ambulance with the baby," Holland said.

Momon recalled pleading and praying for the child to live.

"'Baby don't leave, we got this, we almost here.' I was just really trying to make it to the ambulance, get her there, make sure she was safe. I didn't care about anything else. My only goal was just to save the baby," she said.

Houston Police say they don't know what led to the crash. Both mother and child remain in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

