Video shows cargo plane moments before crash at Trinity Bay

ANAHUAC, Texas - Video obtained Wednesday by KPRC2 showed a cargo plane moments before it crashed Saturday into Trinity Bay.

The video, which was recorded by a security camera at a school in Anahuac, shows only a second of Atlas Air flight 3591. It appeared to be traveling at a steep angle toward the ground.

Witnesses reported hearing loud noises coming from the plane’s engines before it plunged into the water off Chambers County.

The three people aboard the twin-engine Boeing 767 were killed. The bodies of Sean Archuleta and Conrad Aska have been recovered. Human remains believed to belong to the third person have also been found.

Investigators are still searching the wreckage for the aircraft’s so-called black box, which records data that will be used to help determine the cause of the crash.

