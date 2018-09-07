Video: Construction worker ambushed, robbed at gunpoint in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Surveillance video captured a construction worker being ambushed and robbed at gunpoint in north Houston.

The robbery was reported at a home on Lelia Street near the Eastex Freeway on Aug. 20.

Police said the worker was approached by two men who pointed an assault rifle and shotgun at him. Police said the armed robbers stole his wallet.

The first suspect is described as a black man, 26 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 215 pounds. The second suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 26 years old with black hair in braids.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspects' arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

