Victim's tattoos could reveal motive in shooting; he is not expected to survive, police say

HOUSTON - A 29-year-old man was shot in the head in southwest Houston early Saturday, police said.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Bissonnett Street.

When police arrived, they said they found the man on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest, but he is not expected to survive, investigators said.

Police said there are no witnesses to the shooting, but that the vicitm's tattoos could reveal a motive -- it could be possibly gang or drug related, though it remains under investigation.

Investigators said they are searching surveillance cameras in the area to see if the shooting was caught on tape.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

