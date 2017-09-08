Man survives being shot 16 times outside southwest Houston home

HOUSTON - A man survived being shot up to 16 times outside a home southwest Houston.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Thursday. Police said 24-year-old Bryant Dobbins was standing outside a home in the 3800 block of Goulburn when a man wearing a black bandana over his face approached and opened fire.

Dobbins was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and listed in serious but stable condition. He is expected to survive.

The gunman got away before police arrived. No arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

