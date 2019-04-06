USPS unveils stamp dedicated to George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON - The United States Postal Service unveiled its latest stamp honoring the late George H.W. Bush.

Bush died Nov. 30, 2018, at the age of 94.

The Forever Stamp is available for pre-order beginning Saturday, for delivery on or after the June 12 first-day-of-issue ceremony at usps.com/stamps or by phone at 800-782-6724.

George Herbert Walker Bush has said he was born into privilege. But he felt it was more of family values rather than money. The youngest of five, Bush was born in Milton, Massachusetts, in 1924 and raised in Connecticut by his father, Senator Prescott Bush, and his mother, Dorothy.

On his 18th birthday, Bush enlisted in the military and became the Navy's youngest pilot. He flew 58 combat missions in World War II before being shot down by Japanese antiaircraft fire while over the Pacific Ocean in 1944. The young pilot was rescued by a submarine and awarded the distinguished flying cross for bravery in action.

