US Rep. Gene Green's office among 25 burglarized east Houston businesses

HOUSTON - The office of U.S. Rep. Gene Green, D-Texas, was among five businesses that were broken into Wednesday at an east Houston office building.

Houston police said the first calls about the burglaries at 11811 East Freeway, near John Ralston Road, were received about 6 a.m.

Pictures of the scene showed a large hole in the wall next to the window for Green’s office. Similar holes could be seen in the walls of other offices on other floors.

A KPRC 2 crew at the scene said offices for insurance and tax companies were also burglarized.

