U.S. Marine surprises sister at Angleton High School graduation ceremony

Katlyn Mayo was surprised by her brother, Justin, at Angleton High School's graduation Friday night. He is a U.S. Marine who has been deployed to Japan since 2016.

ANGLETON, Texas - Graduation wasn't the only celebration Friday at Angleton High School.

One student received a surprise visit. KPRC was there to capture the moment for graduating senior Kaitlynn Mayo.

Her brother Justin is a United States Marine who returned home Friday night.

Justin had been deployed in Japan since 2016. Katlyn had only seen him once since then, until Friday.

VIDEO: Marine surprises sister at Angleton High School graduation ceremony

