U.S. Marine surprises sister at Angleton High School graduation ceremony

ANGLETON, Texas - Graduation wasn't the only celebration Friday at Angleton High School.
One student received a surprise visit. KPRC was there to capture the moment for graduating senior Kaitlynn Mayo.
Her brother Justin is a United States Marine who returned home Friday night.
Justin had been deployed in Japan since 2016. Katlyn had only seen him once since then, until Friday.
VIDEO: Marine surprises sister at Angleton High School graduation ceremony
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.