Underage drunk driver causes fatal wrong-way crash, police say

HOUSTON - One person was killed after a head-on collision caused by an underage drunk driver in southwest Houston, police said.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on South Main Street near Hiram Clarke Road.

Police said a 19-year-old was driving the wrong way on South Main when he hit an oncoming vehicle.

The second vehicle burst into flames with the driver trapped inside, authorities said.

A good Samaritan stopped and tried to help the driver but was unable to get the person out. That person died, police said.

While the good Samaritan was trying to help the driver of the second vehicle, the 19-year-old attempted to steal the Good Samaritan’s vehicle, but it was locked so he took off on foot, authorities said.

Officers said the good Samaritan followed the 19-year-old and brought him back to the scene where he was arrested by police.

Police said the 19-year-old was transported to a hospital and will be charged with DWI manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Authorities believe the 19-year-old had been served at an establishment and the District Attorney's Office will be conducting a follow-up investigation.

The road is expected to reopen before rush hour traffic.

