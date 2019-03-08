U-Haul pickup truck slams into home where father, baby are sleeping

A baby and father were fast asleep inside their house when they woke up to a truck plowing into their southeast Houston home.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Sharondale Drive and Westover Street, police said.

Skid marks that lead up to the house show the moments a person police said was driving a U-Haul pickup truck down Westover Street blew a stop sign and slid into the room where the father was sleeping.

Police said the father was transported to a hospital with some injuries, and the baby – who was asleep in a back room – was not harmed.

The U-Haul has not been reported as stolen, police said.

Officers said the driver of the U-Haul fled the scene on foot and are asking that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

