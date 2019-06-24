Two separate road rage incidents on 610 Loop leave 1 dead, another injured

HOUSTON - A violent weekend on Houston roads left one person dead and another recovering at an area hospital from serious wounds.

Judith Moore said she was shocked when she got a phone call that her cousin had been shot in the back while driving on the east 610 Loop near the Houston Ship Channel on Saturday afternoon.

“The bullet went through his back, and it's lodged into one of his rib bones,” Moore said.

Moore said the driver cut her cousin off, causing him to veer off into another lane.

“He made a gesture as, 'Watch where you are going,' and they started shooting at him from behind. As he tried to pull over, they continued shooting at him,” Moore said.

Miles away from the 610 Loop, another road rage shooting occurred, but this time deadly.

Investigators said on Friday, the drivers of a Range Rover and a gray Ford were involved in a minor accident. The two drove to a Chevron gas station on Cyberstation Drive to assess the damage. An argument suddenly broke out between the driver of the Ford and a friend of the driver of the Range Rover.

Tensions ran high, and the driver of the Ford, identified as James Deon Neal, pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at the friend, killing him.

Moore said the men who shot her cousin were believed to have been in a white Nissan. Anyone with information should call the police.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.