Water ponds in a pothole in Houston on Nov. 22, 2015.

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he will announce a plan Monday to repair potholes and replace street panels.

Turner said the 3 p.m. news conference will also reveal results of the initiative he started in 2016 to address the issue.

Public Workers Director Carol Haddock is also scheduled to be at the news conference.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.



