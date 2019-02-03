Triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded in SW Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police said a shooting involving family members has left two dead and one wounded.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of West Bellfort Boulevard, and when police arrived they found a man and woman dead, said Commander D.W. Ready of the Houston Police Department.

Another woman was wounded in the leg, and police said this could be the mother-in-law of the man who died.

Ready said there were two girls at the home at the time of the shooting, ages 5 and 11, and that the older sibling, a girl, was the one who called police and told them what happened.

The girl told police that her father had been drinking and shot her mother and grandmother, said Det. Terrance Jackson of Houston P.D.

A gun was found near the bodies of the father and mother, Jackson said.

Police found the girl holding her little sister tightly.

"I don't have to tell anyone, the girl is courageous, for anyone to know that she's courageous. I just feel really bad for her. When you come across an 11-year-old who is holding onto her 5-year-old sister as tight as she was, knowing the horrendous event going on inside the apartment, I'm glad they're OK," Jackon said.

Both girls are in the custody of family, and Child Protective Services will be involved, police said.

