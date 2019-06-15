Group of men help man regain consciousness during episode at downtown restaurant

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Robert Pelton and his partner Paul Lasco, who both work for the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said their lunch break at Jackson Street Barbecue on Wednesday quickly turned into a call of duty.

“We observed a man lying half in a pickup (truck) and half on the ground ... with a gentleman performing CPR on him,” Pelton said.

The duo immediately jumped in to help the man regain consciousness.

“He was unresponsive with no pulse. He had some shallow breathing and his eyes were kind of rolled back into his head,” Lasco said.

Lasco started CPR while Pelton ran back into the restaurant to ask for more help. Another man came running after Pelton, and this time, it was Freeport Police Department Chief Ray Garivey.

The men all took turns performing CPR for the next 10 minutes.

“We all took turns so we didn’t get tired out, in case we needed to do it for a long time,” Lasco said.

Finally, the man began to regain consciousness.

“He was starting to breathe a little better and then he started moving his hands,” Lasco said.

The three men aren't calling themselves heroes, but rather saying that they were in the right place at the right time with the right type of training.

“The life that you save may be a family member, a random citizen, but you might be that person to save someone's life one day,” Pelton said.

