Trio accused of holding woman, forcing her into prostitution

Kevin Winston, Martina Chambers and Mikia Collins are seen in this mugshots released by the Houston Police Department on Jan. 16, 2019.

HOUSTON - Three people were arrested Tuesday after they held a woman against her will and forced her into prostitution, according to police.

Kevin Winston, 25; Martina Chambers, 20; and Mikia Collins, 19, are facing charges in connection with the case.

Houston police said a woman contacted the vice division about 3 p.m. Tuesday and said she had gotten a brief phone call from her 20-year-old daughter, who said she was being held against her will and forced into prostitution. The daughter had been missing since Dec. 27, police said.

Investigators found ads that featured the missing woman, and officers arranged a meeting with Winston at a Houston hotel. Within 45 minutes, police said, the missing woman was found and Winston, Chambers and Collins were arrested.

Police said the trio had rented a vehicle and were planning to take the victim to New York on Wednesday.

Winston and Chambers are charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution and trafficking of a person.

Collins is charged with compelling prostitution and trafficking of a person.

