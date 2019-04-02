Trial for teen accused of killing parents to begin Tuesday

HOUSTON - The trial for the murder case against 19-year-old Antonio Armstrong Jr. is set to begin Tuesday, but before the jury comes into the courtroom, the judge has to rule on allowing or suppressing crucial evidence that would help the prosecution.

Armstrong is accused of killing his parents in July 2016. His father previously played football in the National Football League.

The defense argued in a hearing Monday, certain oral statements must be suppressed- claiming Armstrong gave his statement to police without a lawyer present although an attorney-client relationship had already been established.

The judge plans to make a decision Tuesday morning after reviewing case law.

“You don’t have to exchange money, you don’t have to sign a contract. As long as someone says ‘Hey, I want to represent you’ and the lawyer agrees to represent that person they go down and they do it. So that’s what we’re trying to show the court,” defense attorney Richard DeToto said.

Armstrong Jr., then 16, was arrested in July 2016 in connection with the death of his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong.

Armstrong Jr. claimed there was an intruder in the home. However, authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they saw no signs of forced entry.

DeToto said he is ready for the trial and feels confident about the case and the jury.

“The battle was fought when we picked the jury the other day. I can tell you that I’m very happy with this jury. I think they’re 12 very bright and intelligent people. We look forward to presenting our case to them.”

The trial is expected to start around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.