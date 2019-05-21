Trae tha Truth steps up to help pay for graduating seniors' cap and gowns

On May 21, 2019, Trae tha Truth helped pay off the debt of 13 graduating seniors at Booker T. Washington High School.

HOUSTON - A Houston rapper and philanthropist is helping to ensure Houston area graduating high school students can walk across the stage.

On Tuesday, Trae tha Truth and his Relief Gang organization paid the school debt of several students so that they could receive their caps and gowns for graduation.

The recording artist surprised 13 students at Booker T. Washington High School in northwest Houston. Each of those students was struggling to come up with the $65 to pay for their student dues, which includes their caps and gowns.

“It doesn’t matter if it was one or two, or if it’s 2,000,” he said. “At the end of the day, we just helping those who need to be helped and that’s what we’re out here to do.”

Savonne Martin, 17, was one of the graduating seniors worried about coming up with the money by next week’s deadline.

“At first (I was worried), yes,” Martin said. “And then my nanna said she was gonna pay it, but now I’m glad she don’t have to. It’s a blessing Trae tha Truth came out and paid for it."

On June 2, all 150 graduating seniors will get to walk across the stage at TSU with their caps and gowns, thanks in part to the generosity of the Houston rapper.

Trae tha Truth said he hoped the good deed will spread to others. He planned to visit three other high schools Tuesday to pay off more student dues.

