‘Tourniquet Killer' executed in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A man who became known as Houston’s “Tourniquet Killer” because of his signature murder technique has become the nation’s first prisoner executed in 2018.

Anthony Allen Shore received lethal injection Thursday evening in Texas for the 1992 strangling of a 21-year-old woman whose body was dumped in the drive-thru of a Houston Dairy Queen. Maria del Carmen Estrada was one of four females Shore confessed to killing.

The 55-year-old Shore’s execution originally was set for last October but was delayed for an investigation after another condemned inmate concocted a scheme to have Shore take responsibility for the other inmate’s murder case.

Shore confessed to four slayings after a tiny particle collected from under Estrada’s fingernail was matched to his DNA. Estrada’s murder had gone unsolved for more than a decade.

Here is Shore's last statement:

"I like (sp) to take a moment to say I'm sorry. No amount of words could ever undo what I've done. To the family of my victims I wish I could undo the past it is what it is. God bless all of you I will die with a clear conscious. I made my peace. There is (sp) no others. I will like to (sp) wish a Happy birthday to Barbara Carrol today is here (sp) birthday. I would like to specially (sp) thank those that have helped me you know who you are. God bless everybody until we meet again. I'm ready warden."

