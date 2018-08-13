Tomball family wants answers after waiting more than 40 days for moving company to deliver items

HOUSTON - A family in Tomball said they have been waiting for a moving truck to arrive for more than 40 days.

Shaheen Goradawala said that the family hired the moving company Affordable Mover to transport their belongings when they moved from South Carolina to Houston.

Goradawala said that the company picked up the boxes on June 25 with the estimated delivery date set for July 1. The delivery date arrived but the truck never did.

“We don't have our office clothes, our laptop, our office equipment. We don’t have anything,” Goradawala said. “We just feel frustrated and cheated."

She said that company representatives will not give her an answer as to when the items will arrive.

"They just keep repeating that every week, til today we don't have a date when they are going to deliver. So it's just the same story," she said.

Channel 2 attempted to get in touch with Affordable Mover representatives on several occasions but could not get a response.

The family said they paid a service fee prior to the move.

