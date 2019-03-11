Toddler killed, relative injured after apartment fire in southwest Harris County

HOUSTON - A “relatively small” apartment fire has come at a huge cost for a family in southwest Harris County.

Authorities said the fire started in the kitchen area of a third-story apartment on Sierra Blanca Drive near Presidio Square Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

There were only two people inside the unit when the fire broke out, authorities said - a 3-year-old boy, who family members identified as Giovanni Lyles, and his 19-year-old relative who was babysitting him.

Family Photo Giovanni Lyles is seen in this undated photo provided by family members on March 11, 2019.

According to authorities, the child and woman were transported to the hospital, where the child later died from smoke inhalation. The boy's parents were working at the time of the fire but went to the hospital when they heard the news, authorities said.

The relative is also being treated for smoke inhalation.

"Anytime we go to a fire and there is a fatality, it's absolutely horrific and it's hard to deal with, especially when there's a child involved," said Rachel Moreno with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. "We're talking about 2 and a half years old. It's still a baby."

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out with just two water cans, authorities said.

Authorities said the fire was contained to the unit. There were smoke detectors inside, but authorities said they did not hear smoke alarms when they arrived.

"What we're here to do is to figure out what happened and hopefully we can educate people and prevent this in the future," said Moreno.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Editor's note: The relation of the child's babysitter after family members spoke with KPRC and provided information that differed from what investigators originally said.

